Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Loyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Loyd


1938 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Loyd Obituary
Betty L. Loyd, 80, of New Stanton, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Waid and Anna (Magill) Shultz. Betty is survived by her son, Terence L. Loyd, of Oxen Hill, Md.; her grandson, Wesley A. Loyd, of New Stanton; and her sister, Martha "Miz" Kimmel (Ronald), of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Loyd Sr.; her son Robert "AJ" Loyd Jr.; her brothers, William, Robert and James Shultz; and her sister, Nancy Shultz.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood. Services will follow at noon in the funeral home, with the Rev. David Clement officiating. Interment will follow in Youngwood Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Charles County, Md. Humane Society, in memory of Betty Loyd.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.