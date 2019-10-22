|
Betty L. Loyd, 80, of New Stanton, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Waid and Anna (Magill) Shultz. Betty is survived by her son, Terence L. Loyd, of Oxen Hill, Md.; her grandson, Wesley A. Loyd, of New Stanton; and her sister, Martha "Miz" Kimmel (Ronald), of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Loyd Sr.; her son Robert "AJ" Loyd Jr.; her brothers, William, Robert and James Shultz; and her sister, Nancy Shultz.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood. Services will follow at noon in the funeral home, with the Rev. David Clement officiating. Interment will follow in Youngwood Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Charles County, Md. Humane Society, in memory of Betty Loyd.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2019