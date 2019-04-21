Betty L. Rice, 79, of Latrobe (Derry Township), went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside. She was born March 9, 1940, in Derry, a daughter of the late Earl and Anna Tierney Harris. Betty was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She had retired from the Latrobe Area School District. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Harry Eugene "Bobby" Rice; and siblings, Ronald Harris, Laura Datsko, Earl Harris Jr., Anna McGurk, and Kenneth and Richard Harris. Betty is survived by her husband, Harry W. "Keek" Rice; two daughters, Evelyn F. Bock, of Latrobe, and Sharon S. Yanits (James), of Latrobe; two sons, James W. Rice (DeAnne), of Loveland, Colo., and Scott D. Rice (Becky), of Indiana; one brother, John Harris, of Latrobe; two sisters; Shirley Wiley (Robert), of Greensburg, and Patty Howell (Ken), of Hillside; six grandchildren, Allen, Carrie, Gary, Sydney, Trenton and Carson; one great-grandchild, Braidon; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Matthew Schwender officiating. Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery.

