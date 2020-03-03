|
Betty Lou (Bennet) Stone, 80, of Hunker, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020. Betty was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Cheatneck, W.Va., to Andy and Edna (Hooton) Bennet. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and nanny. Betty enjoyed taking care of her family and home. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Donna Stone; her grandson, Dennis C. Yurcevich; her brothers, Paul, Tommy and Lloyd Bennet; and her sisters, Doris Leach and Shirley Johnson. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Clarence B. Stone; son, Bruce Stone (Marie), of Greensburg; daughters, Joetta Lape (Joseph), of Hunker, and Robin Leaf Lilliock (Andy) of Ruffsdale; and one sister, Judy Banks (Denny), of Cheatneck, W.Va. Betty is also survived by five grandchildren, Angela McMillen, Ryan and Jared Stone, Brett Slebodnik and Dakota Busch; and her two great-granddaughters, Shelby and Audrina McMillen. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Paul Seanor Cemetery. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.