|
|
Betty L. Summers, 90, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. She was born Jan. 31, 1929, in Ligonier and was the daughter of the late James and Gertrude (Dillon) Momyer. Prior to retirement, Betty worked in records for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg. She is survived by her son, Lindley L. Summers, of Latrobe.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at noon Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, with the Rev. Lester F. Lohr officiating.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 13, 2019