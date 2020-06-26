Betty Lou (Dornheim) McConnell, 97, of Blairsville, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Ligonier Gardens, Ligonier. She was born Dec. 1, 1922, In Allegheny, Pa., daughter of William Dornheim Salomea (Ambill) Dornheim. She was a member of the Ebenezer Church, Lewisville, Pa. She loved horseback riding and managed her own horseback riding stables. For more than 60 years, Betty McConnell's riding stable in Lewisville has been a social hub for fun-loving horse enthusiasts. The legacy of Betty's irresistible positive attitude and ceaseless energy will warm hearts and generate robust laughter even while memories fade and life moves on. Though she has ridden off into the sunset, the sunlight of her life forever shines on all who knew her. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Barrett and husband, Craig, of Phoenix, Ariz.; son, Bill McConnell and wife, Leslie, of Blairsville, son, John McConnell, of Blairsville, daughter, Jill McConnell and husband, Paul Schwartz, of Blairsville, and daughter, Patty Minter and husband, Richard, of Clarksburg; and grandchildren, Robert and Madison McConnell and Jacob and Ian McConnell. She was preceded in death by her father, William Dornheim, mother, Salomea (Ambill) Dornheim, husband, Robert H. McConnell, in 1964, and son, Robert McConnell. In keeping with Betty's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Lewisville. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., Blairsville, PA 15717. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Church, c/o Karen Davis, 41 Maple Ave., Blairsville, PA 15717. Please make checks payable to Ebenezer Church and write "In memory of Betty McConnell" in the memo. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 26, 2020.