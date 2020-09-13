Betty Lou Schrock Sleppy, 85, of Herminie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept 10, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care in Greensburg. She was born Sept. 14, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late William and Dorothy Stout Schrock. Betty Lou was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking, canning and spending time in the garden. Betty Lou had a heart of gold, had great compassion for others' feelings and always showed her love with hugs. She would do anything for her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty Lou was a part of the Family Readiness Group through the 14th Quartermaster Group in Greensburg, which is a non-profit organization of family members, volunteers and soldiers. She would take part in putting together numerous packages to be sent to soldiers across the world. She enjoyed spending time with her children and traveled with them to places such as Nashville, Tenn., to see Elvis, a cruise to South America and numerous trips to parks around Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Sleppy; two sons, Clinton Jed and Douglas Lynn Bossart; one daughter, Bonnie Grillo; one brother, William Schrock; one sister, Nancy Sterba; and two aunts, Nancy and Hazel Stout. She is survived by two daughters, Holly S. Fink and husband, Wade, of Greensburg, and Tina Michelle Brandonio and husband, Charles, of Jeannette; two sons, Paul David Bossart and wife, Karen, of Washington, Pa., and Troy Lee Bossart, of Herminie; six grandchildren, Justin (Leslie), Ryan (Ashley), Waylon (Kaylee), Amber (Chad), Kaylynn and Jesse; six great-grandchildren, Jack, Caleb, Hunter, Lily, Cooper and Asher; one future baby Fink; and her loving companions, Misty and Rocky. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Route 136, Madison. A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at St. Clair Cemetery in Greensburg, with Pastor Jason Schweinberg officiating. Anyone wishing to attend Betty Lou's graveside service is asked to go directly to St. Clair Cemetery, 944 St. Clair Way, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank all the nurses with Promise Hospice and all the caregivers at Walnut Ridge for their love and compassionate care given to our mother. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
