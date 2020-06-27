Betty Lou (Peters) Sullivan, 75, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg. She was born Nov. 21, 1944, the daughter of the late Louis V. and Betty E. Peters. "Beatrice" is survived by Larry, her beloved husband of 55 years and her devoted caregiver. "BL" was the loving and proud mother of Todd (Laura), Lonni (Larry), Chris (Andrea) and Ryan (Anne); and adoring "Grammy" to Meghan (Sam), Makenzie, Jamie, Nick, Zane, Zea, Colt and Ellie Mae. "Betts" is also survived by siblings, Ron (Andi), Jerry and Dawn (Marty); several nieces and nephews; and the countless number of friends and relatives who loved her. After retiring as a judicial secretary for the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas, Betty Lou volunteered for the Norwin Area Meals on Wheels and ushered at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. BL enjoyed traveling, getting together with friends, warm sunny days, and listening to the oldies, but what she treasured most were the times spent with her family at football games and tailgating, backyard parties, milestone celebrations for her children and grandchildren and the holidays. We've lost the heart and soul of our family, but she will live on forever in our memories. BL and her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Weatherwood Manor, along with the nurses and aides of Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Betty Lou's memory to the Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, 12735 Lincoln Way, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 (www.norwinareamow.org); the Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642 (www.lamptheare.org); or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 27, 2020.