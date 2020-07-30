Betty M. Bossart, 81, of Pleasant Unity, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Hecla and was a daughter of the late Frank and Myrtle (Huffman) Miller. Betty was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother and compassionate great-grandmother. She was a graduate of Hurst High School and, prior to retirement, she worked 37 years at Commercial National Bank in Pleasant Unity, where everyone knew Betty. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family at their camp, boating and just making memories. Her husband and family were the most important things in her life. Betty was a member of Pleasant Unity United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne D. Bossart, the love of her life, married for 43 years before his passing; three brothers, Roy R., John C. and Frank Miller; and two sisters, Melva J. Forish and Ruth Stemmler. She is survived by her sons, Wayne A. Bossart and wife Kathleen (Meloy) and Mark E. Bossart and wife Lorraine, all of Pleasant Unity; six grandchildren, Jeremey Bossart (Danaile), of Pleasant Unity, Joshua Bossart (Christina), of Greensburg, Jeffrey Bossart (Samantha), of Pleasant Unity, Katie Butler (Joseph), of Boston, Mass., Christopher Bossart (Heather), of Latrobe, and Brian Bossart (Maite), of Columbus, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren, Ricky Armstrong, Ally, Lani, Gracie and Masen Bossart, Mitchell Palmer-Bossart and Mira Kay Butler; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces Judy Voll and Shirley Prevenslik, who spent many lunch dates with Aunt Betty. Private funeral services will be held at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, with the Rev. Joanie Scarff officiating. Interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Unity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8, Pleasant Unity, PA 15676. www.bachafh.com
.