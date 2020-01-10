Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Costello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. Costello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty M. Costello Obituary
Betty Marie Costello, 95, of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard Costello; loving mother of Raymond (Rebecca) Costello and Mary Ann (Tom) Hadden; grandmother of Rachel Costello (Matthew Dudik), Melissa (Chris) Ronan, and Alison Hadden; great-grandmother of Danica Ronan; and sister of the late Ralph Livingston and Lois Hoffman. Betty was a member of Verona Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed summers in Pymatuning Lake and many winters in New Port Richey, Fla.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -