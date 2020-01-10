|
Betty Marie Costello, 95, of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard Costello; loving mother of Raymond (Rebecca) Costello and Mary Ann (Tom) Hadden; grandmother of Rachel Costello (Matthew Dudik), Melissa (Chris) Ronan, and Alison Hadden; great-grandmother of Danica Ronan; and sister of the late Ralph Livingston and Lois Hoffman. Betty was a member of Verona Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed summers in Pymatuning Lake and many winters in New Port Richey, Fla.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills.
