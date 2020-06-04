Betty Mae (Jones) Eddins, 92, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born May 15, 1928, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Rev. Alfred Jones and Lena Commodore Jones. Betty was a lifelong member of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and also a member and Deaconess of the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Port Huron, Mich., while living with her daughter, Vicky. Betty was an avid reader. She was also a devout Christian who loved everybody. Her favorite saying was, "If Jesus can love everyone so can I." She loved music, enjoyed going to the Moose Lodge, as well as summer outdoor concerts. She was known for hopping out of her wheel chair, grabbing your hand and dancing her little heart out. She loved being outside and was always the first to get her coat and shoes on when she knew we were going anywhere. She claimed she didn't like Stevie, the dog, yet she constantly spoiled her by feeding her under-the-table. She also secretly loved and spoiled Tucker, her little great-grand-dog, as well. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Eddins; an infant son and son, Alfred Jones; and three siblings, Robert Burton, James Morris and Loretta Burton. She is survived by her four children, Sheila Bailey (Butch), of Greensburg, Vicky Eddins, of Port Huron, Mich., Chris Eddins (Susan), of Greensburg, and Melissa Eddins, of McKeesport; two special "daughters" Joyce Hobaugh, of Irwin, and Lura Oppertshauser (Eric), of Port Huron, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Delaine, Alfred Jr. (Lisa), Jamie, Iesha (Chuck), Chris Jr., Liam and McKenna; 14 great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Gilbert Burton, of Tacoma, Wash., Irene Moorehead, of Lancaster, Texas, Nina Russell, of Monessen, Margaret Jefferson, of McKeesport, Eleanor Bussey, of Upper Marlboro, Md., William Burton, (Dr. Rev. Helen Wilner Burton), of Pittsburgh, and Lucille White, of McKeesport; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. Betty's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.