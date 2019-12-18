|
Betty Mae Frye, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born March 27, 1946, in Tarrs, to the late Chester and Sara (Sarver) Daniels. Betty was the beloved wife of Ronald for 46 wonderful years; loving mother of Chester Frye and Kathleen Frye; and doting grandmother of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Nancy Dodd and the late Donny, Cliff and Bobby Daniels. Betty enjoyed gardening, crafts, and tending to her flowers, but most of all, she treasured taking care of her family and her home.
Per Betty's request, services are private. Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 18, 2019