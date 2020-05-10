Betty M. (Loutzenhiser) Gaich, 93, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday May 6, 2020. She was born July 1, 1926, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Storey) Loutzenhiser, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Gaich; her son, Michael P. Gaich; and a sister, Velma (McCully) Rogers. Betty was a retired operations manager for Quinn Freight Lines, a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was a former organist and choir member, and past president of the Westmoreland Republican Club. She is survived by her children, Patricia Ann Hood, of Oregon, and Theodore (Joyce) Gaich, of North Huntingdon; and her five granddaughters, Kelly Gaich, Jodi Gaich Baldwin, and Elizabeth, Katherine, and Victoria Hood. At Betty?s request, there will be no viewing or services. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Transitions Health Care for keeping our loved one safe and protected on a daily basis, especially during this pandemic. It takes special dedicated people to do what they do. They are a rare breed. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.