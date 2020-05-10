y deepest Sympathy to Teddy,Patty and all the family. Words can not express the sorrow I feel for her passing. I have such wonderful memories of Aunt Betty all she meant to the Gaich Family. Aunt Betty and Uncle Mike were my rock when I needed family the most. My port in a terrible storm. I will never forget her and my prayers go out to you. Love Diane and Danny Zanarini

