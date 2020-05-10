Betty M. Gaich
1926 - 2020
Betty M. (Loutzenhiser) Gaich, 93, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday May 6, 2020. She was born July 1, 1926, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Storey) Loutzenhiser, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Gaich; her son, Michael P. Gaich; and a sister, Velma (McCully) Rogers. Betty was a retired operations manager for Quinn Freight Lines, a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was a former organist and choir member, and past president of the Westmoreland Republican Club. She is survived by her children, Patricia Ann Hood, of Oregon, and Theodore (Joyce) Gaich, of North Huntingdon; and her five granddaughters, Kelly Gaich, Jodi Gaich Baldwin, and Elizabeth, Katherine, and Victoria Hood. At Betty?s request, there will be no viewing or services. Interment will be in Union Cemetery. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Transitions Health Care for keeping our loved one safe and protected on a daily basis, especially during this pandemic. It takes special dedicated people to do what they do. They are a rare breed. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
y deepest Sympathy to Teddy,Patty and all the family. Words can not express the sorrow I feel for her passing. I have such wonderful memories of Aunt Betty all she meant to the Gaich Family. Aunt Betty and Uncle Mike were my rock when I needed family the most. My port in a terrible storm. I will never forget her and my prayers go out to you. Love Diane and Danny Zanarini
Diane Zanarini
Family
