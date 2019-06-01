Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Betty M. Phillips


Betty M. Phillips Obituary
Betty M. Phillips, 95, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born May 12, 1924, in Wilmerding, a daughter of the late William and Gervin Bush Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by seven siblings. She is survived by a sister, Edith (Thomas) Jagger, of Greensburg; and 33 beloved nieces and nephews, by whom she will be dearly missed.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 1 to June 2, 2019
