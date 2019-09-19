|
|
Betty M. Roberts, 93, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Somerset, a daughter of the late Harold and Jane Heiple Strickler. She was a lifelong member of the Waterford United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George A. "Zip" Roberts; two children, Anna and Harold Roberts; a sister, Mary Jane Strickler; and a brother, John "Jack" Strickler. Betty is survived by a son, Jeffrey G. Roberts, of Ligonier; three grandsons, Eric J. Roberts, of Boston, Mass., Gary (Marissa) Roberts and Rick M. Roberts, all of Ligonier; and a sister-in-law, Dolores Strickler, of Ligonier.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Waterford United Methodist Church with her pastor, the Rev. D. Bruce Keen, officiating. Interment will follow in the Green Mountain Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it was Betty's wishes that contributions be made in her memory to the Waterford United Methodist Church. To leave a tribute or condolence for Betty, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
