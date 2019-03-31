Betty Ruth Keener Ritenour, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the Stuart Meyer Hospice House, Flagler Beach, Fla., with her family by her side. Betty was born Oct. 21, 1923, in Youngwood, the daughter of the late John D. and Frances G. Keener. She was the last living member of her family. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce E. Ritenour; a brother, Paul; and sisters, Jean, Margaret and Cora Ann. She was the dearest loving mother to daughters, Carol Marquis and Janice (Robert) Weimer; grandmother to Jennifer Weimer (Stormy) and Douglas (Karen) Weimer, great-grandmother to Alicia, Cate and Sofia Weimer; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held for family and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, with Pastor Larry Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

Please visit Betty's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary