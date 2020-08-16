1/
Betty Rahsman
1920 - 2020
Betty "Skip" Rahsman, 100, of Ligonier, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 26, 1920, in Pittsburgh. Before moving to Ligonier, she and her husband raised their family in Forest Hills. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Rahsman; and son, Ed Rahsman. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Johnston, of Ligonier; a grandson, Chris (Joyce) Johnston; a dear great-granddaughter, Stazi Johnston, all of Kansas, and a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Rahsman, of Fiji, all of whom she deeply cherished. After raising her children, she moved to Ligonier where she began her employment as a secretary to Cordelia May, and over the years they developed a deep personal friendship traveling together and sharing many wonderful life experiences. Through Mrs. May's benevolence, to gather employees for special occasions, Betty developed heartfelt friendships that never diminished. Betty was an avid golfer (proud of her hole in one), loved her dogs and enjoyed reading, nature and wildlife. She had very special friends (Smile! You know who you are) with whom she shared many meals, toasts, good conversations and laughs. After turning 90, she was introduced to Ligonier's Graceful Aging Wellness Center. Director, and instructor Cathy Graham developed exercise routines for Betty to literally age out gracefully and actually became a poster child for the organization. The family so appreciates the love and support that friends Ann Hewat and Ray Belsick freely gave. Heartfelt thanks to her special caregiver/companion, Mary Luther; with Mary's coordination, Betty had a devoted team. Special thanks to Bethlen Hospice for their care. A private burial was held Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Michael's of Rector, with a memorial to be held at a later date. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. If desired, in Betty's memory, contributions may be made to any Ligonier organization. Please do a good deed for someone near you with Betty's blessings.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
