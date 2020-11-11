1/
Betty Rodgers
1937 - 2020-11-10
Betty Rodgers, 83, formerly of Ardara, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was born March 3, 1937, in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late John and Emma Grubbs. Betty was a member of Ardara United Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, one son, Ronnie, two sisters, Anna Baker and Nancy Opsitnick. She is survived by two sons, Kenny (Cathy) and Rick (Patti), one daughter, Penny Rodgers, one brother, Jim Grubbs, two sisters, Emma Harrison and Cathy Anderson, grandchildren, Lisa, Kenny, Ricky (Audrey) and Ronnie (Christine), and great-grandchildren, Elisabeth, Alex, Maverick, McKeena and Brooklyn. There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penny Rodgers, 432 Hillcrest Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
