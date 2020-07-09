Betty S. McIlvaine, 95, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late George and Romayne Miller Shrader. She was a member of South Greensburg United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a custodian at the Westmoreland County Court House. Betty enjoyed cooking, watching "Wheel of Fortune," using her wringer washing machine and talking to family and friends on the telephone. In the early '70s, she began losing her eyesight, but that did not deter her from doing household chores with her loving husband, Apple, always by her side. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, William F. "Apple" McIlvaine; and her brother, John (Jack) Shrader. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Becky Nowicki, of Harrisburg, and Wendy McIlvaine, of South Greensburg; her sister, Ruth Smith, of South Greensburg; granddaughter, Stacy Muetzel; also, a number of nieces and nephews. Services for Betty will be private and are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Greensburg United Methodist Church, 411 Sheridan Ave., South Greensburg, PA 15601; Animal Friends of Westmoreland (shelter only), 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697; or to a charity of one's choice
. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.