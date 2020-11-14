1/1
Betty Sterrett
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty "Sue" Sterrett, 85, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born June 15, 1935, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Stinson R. "Brownie" and Catherine "Kate" (Adamson) Brown. Prior to retirement, she had been employed as a US postal carrier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Sterrett; her brother, Robert J. "Rabbit" Brown; and a brother-in-law, Richard "Fish" Trout. She is survived by three sons, Randy and wife, Lisa, Jeff and wife, Renee and Doug Sterrett; her daughter, Sue Ann Sterrett and Treg, all of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Brittany (Dan), Amanda (Stephen), Nathan (Beth), Megan (Cody) and Seth; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Josephine "Jibey" Trout, of Delmont; sister-in-law, Carol Brown, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 40 people at a time and facemasks are required. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved