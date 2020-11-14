Betty "Sue" Sterrett, 85, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born June 15, 1935, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Stinson R. "Brownie" and Catherine "Kate" (Adamson) Brown. Prior to retirement, she had been employed as a US postal carrier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Sterrett; her brother, Robert J. "Rabbit" Brown; and a brother-in-law, Richard "Fish" Trout. She is survived by three sons, Randy and wife, Lisa, Jeff and wife, Renee and Doug Sterrett; her daughter, Sue Ann Sterrett and Treg, all of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Brittany (Dan), Amanda (Stephen), Nathan (Beth), Megan (Cody) and Seth; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Josephine "Jibey" Trout, of Delmont; sister-in-law, Carol Brown, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 40 people at a time and facemasks are required. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com
