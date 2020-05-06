Betty (Jones) Trout, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Trout was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant and was a daughter of the late Abe and Ruth Boyer Jones. She, along with her husband Meredith, have an affiliation to many area churches. Betty was a graduate of the Greensburg Bible Institute and the New Tribes Training and Language School. She served alongside her loving husband, Turtle, with New Tribes Mission for more than 60 years. They served tirelessly for decades, sharing the gospel with tribal groups and with others throughout the world. Betty is survived by her loving family: her husband of 64 years, the Rev. Meredith M. Trout; her beloved children, Melanie (Nelson) Rotz, of Chambersburg, David M. Trout, of Mt. Pleasant, and Michelle (David) Reese, of Chambersburg; and by her 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sisters, Edward (Joyce) Jones, Bonnie (Richard) Hutchinson and Leah (Mitch) Haroldson. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Jaram. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for covid-19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Viewing and services will be private for Betty's immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, any gifts or contributions may be sent to Meredith Trout to continue their ministry, until all have heard. Thank you! To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 6, 2020.