Betty Trout
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty (Jones) Trout, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Trout was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant and was a daughter of the late Abe and Ruth Boyer Jones. She, along with her husband Meredith, have an affiliation to many area churches. Betty was a graduate of the Greensburg Bible Institute and the New Tribes Training and Language School. She served alongside her loving husband, Turtle, with New Tribes Mission for more than 60 years. They served tirelessly for decades, sharing the gospel with tribal groups and with others throughout the world. Betty is survived by her loving family: her husband of 64 years, the Rev. Meredith M. Trout; her beloved children, Melanie (Nelson) Rotz, of Chambersburg, David M. Trout, of Mt. Pleasant, and Michelle (David) Reese, of Chambersburg; and by her 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sisters, Edward (Joyce) Jones, Bonnie (Richard) Hutchinson and Leah (Mitch) Haroldson. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Jaram. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for covid-19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Viewing and services will be private for Betty's immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, any gifts or contributions may be sent to Meredith Trout to continue their ministry, until all have heard. Thank you! To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Viewing
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved