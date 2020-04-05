Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Betty Wasko


1946 - 2020
Betty Wasko Obituary
Betty J. "Betsy" Wasko, 73, of Penn Township, passed away Wednesday April 1, 2020, in her home. Betsy was born July 18, 1946, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Regis and Peg (Hensel) Walter. Betsy retired from Penn-Trafford School District working as a cafeteria worker, and was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Penn Township. Betsy is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Wasko; her daughter, Michelle Hill, of Hempfield; her grandchildren, Marissa and Hollie Hill; and her siblings, David Walter, of North Hills, Bill Walter, of North Huntingdon, and Peggy Whitfield, of Penn Township. Due to the current pandemic health restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private. A private burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh PA 15205, or at . www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
