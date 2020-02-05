Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
Betty Zbrzeznj


1924 - 2020
Betty "Libby" Zbrzeznj (Roscosky), loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at age 95 in Norristown, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Stella Roscosky, of Harrison City. Betty was born June 16, 1924, in Manor. She was the oldest of nine children (seven of whom predeceased her). She married the now-deceased Bernard "Brownie" Zbrzeznj in 1945, and they raised a son, Bernie, and daughter, Betty Jo. Betty was a remarkable woman who took great pride in her children and grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful storyteller. She loved her polkas, going to the casino with her sisters and watching Steve Harvey every night. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew her. Betty is survived by her son, Bernie, and wife Barbara, of Blue Bell, Pa.; daughter, Betty Jo Nardozzo, and husband Thomas, of Hayward, Calif.; grandchildren, Jill Rafter and husband Jerry, of Lafayette Hill, Pa., Pamela Whitney and husband Kevin, of Lafayette Hill, Pa., Mark Zbrzeznj and wife Collen, of Edwards, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Will and Claire Rafter, Libby and Maeve Whitney and Shelby and Bernard "Bear" Zbrzeznj; and brother, Carl Roscosky, of Greensburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 5, 2020
