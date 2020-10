Beulah M. Caldarelli, of Trafford, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Windber, daughter of the late Rossena and Andy Dyrich. She was also preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Caldarelli. She is survived by daughters, Darcee Mock and Joni Schmitt; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. There will be no viewing or service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



