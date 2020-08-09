Beulah Sciullo, of Morningside, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. After surviving two pandemics, Beulah succumbed to old age at 103. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Sciullo; mother of Anne Morgenstern (John), Mary Jane Pelz, and the late Frank Sciullo Jr. (survived by Diane); grandmother of Rachelle Wells (Kevin), Renee Bodak (Mark), Gretchen Morgenstern (Paul Carlson), Aaron Morgenstern, Randy Pelz, Karen Wieczorek (Keith), and Nicholas Pelz; great-grandmother of Benjamin Wieczorek, Emily Wieczorek, and Brian Bodak; half sister of Rita Himes (the late Charles); also survived by generations of nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Dominick and Anna Maria (Cioffe) Falgione; stepdaughter of the late Santa Falgione; also preceded in death by her siblings, Jenny Christiana, Andrew Falgione, John Falgione, Mafelda Giammarco, and Frieda Rasparsky; and her half siblings, Eugene Falgione, Mario Falgione, Edith Albrecht, Dora Hohman, and Gloria Civetic. Beulah was a person who never met a stranger. She was active in senior centers and volunteered at Vincentian Home and at various retreats. She loved to be outside, and could often be seen cutting her grass and hedges and raking her leaves. Regrettably, due to the pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are welcome at a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Raphael Church. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Tributes and condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
