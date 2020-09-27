1/
Beverlee M. Rice
1932 - 2020
Beverlee M. Rice, 88, of New Stanton, formerly of Horse Heads, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. She was born May 7, 1932, in Corning, N.Y., the daughter of the late Walton and Helen (Mourhess) Shafer. Beverlee retired as an accountant for Corning Glass after 65 years. She enjoyed bowling her whole life, while spending time with her family, going to the Meadows and playing the lottery. She is survived by her brother, Robert Shafer, of Painted Post, N.Y.; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Beverlee was preceded in death by her husband, Cardor L. Rice; her brother, Art Shafer; and her sister, Jeanine Fletcher. Services are private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 26, 2020
Dear co-worker for many years. Always could hear her laughing. She was a very strong woman. Real in peace dear heart
Donna Sarosi-Magga
Friend
