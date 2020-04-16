|
|
Beverly A. "Bev" (Albright) Austin, 80, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, the Austin family would like to announce, with great sadness. She was born April 29, 1939, in Mammoth, to Macklin and Bertha (Washes) Albright. Bev was an Avon representative in the 70s. She also worked at different greenhouses, and her last job was at Otis Spunkmeyer. She enjoyed spending her summers gardening and taking car rides with her husband and grandsons. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends, whom she dearly loved, whether going out to eat, shop or on the occasional getaway trips. Bev joins her infant son, Barron; daughter, Beth A. Austin Fmura; brother, Paul Albright; and son-in-law, Mark Blatney. Surviving are her loving husband, George B. Austin, with whom she celebrated more than 60 years of marriage; daughter, Lori Blatney; and grandsons, Justin and Shawn Blatney (fiancee, Lauren Lender) and Michael Fmura. Respecting the family's wishes, arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.