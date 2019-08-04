Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Bluman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. Bluman


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly A. Bluman Obituary
Beverly A. Bluman, 74, of Turtle Creek, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. She was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late William and Thelma (Smith) Bluman. She was a 1962 graduate of Turtle Creek High School, and prior to retirement worked at Westinghouse from 1962-1976, Kelly Services from 1978-1982, and GTE from 1982-1986. Beverley was a dear friend to many. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her loving brother, William Bluman; and her nephew, David Bluman. She was a loving and treasured aunt to Pam Rain, of Manor, Thomas Bluman, of California, and Daniel Bluman, of Manor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083.
As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to , 400 Penn Center Blvd., No. 524, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. For online condolences, visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now