Beverly A. Bluman, 74, of Turtle Creek, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. She was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late William and Thelma (Smith) Bluman. She was a 1962 graduate of Turtle Creek High School, and prior to retirement worked at Westinghouse from 1962-1976, Kelly Services from 1978-1982, and GTE from 1982-1986. Beverley was a dear friend to many. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her loving brother, William Bluman; and her nephew, David Bluman. She was a loving and treasured aunt to Pam Rain, of Manor, Thomas Bluman, of California, and Daniel Bluman, of Manor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083.
As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to , 400 Penn Center Blvd., No. 524, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. For online condolences, visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2019