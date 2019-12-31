|
|
The Rev. Beverly Ann Bomberger Frank, 65, of Youngwood, died peacefully in her home Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, having been surrounded by her loving family in recent times. She was born Nov. 10, 1954, in Lebanon, Pa., to her parents, the late Lucille and Eugene Bomberger. Beverly courageously battled cancer for nearly five years, all while remaining positive, hopeful, joyous and faithful. As later became her motto, she "took the bull by the horns" while facing the worst kind of adversity. Like one of her favorite Bible verses says, she "fought the good fight, [she has] finished the race, [she has] kept the faith" (2 Timothy 4:7). Although Beverly never sought to be seen in this way, she was undoubtedly an inspiration to nearly everyone who knew her. She was the beloved pastor of Emanuel Baptist Church in Donora for 13 years. Beverly is survived by her loving husband of nearly 45 years, Robert J. Frank; daughters, Rebekah Alvino (Richard) and the Rev. Rachel Frank (Thomas); siblings, Donald Bomberger (June), Fred Bomberger (Judy) and Beth Lerch (Todd); and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Emanuel Baptist Church, 137 Castner Ave., Donora, PA 15033, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.
Beverly's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Suncrest Hospice for their care in her final days, as well as to all those who provided support through meals, prayers, donations and visits. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 31, 2019