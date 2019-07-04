Beverly Ann Speer, of Farrell, passed gently into the arms of her Redeemer on Monday evening, July 1, in the presence of her family at UPMC Montefiore. Beverly was born Nov. 2, 1957, in Greensburg and spent her 61 years on earth as a loving spouse, caring mother and dedicated mental health professional. She was the youngest daughter of the late John and Marian (Altman) Kleiner and was like a daughter to Marian's sisters, the late Loretta Altman and Edie (Altman) Taurish. Beverly was a 1975 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, where she was a member of their award-winning color guard. After graduation, she earned her associate degree in business administration in 1990, bachelor's degree in human services in 2002, and her master's degree in counseling in 2005, all from Geneva College in Beaver Falls. Beverly felt her calling was to dedicate her life to raising her two sons to be men of family and faith. For more than two decades, she served this purpose as a stay-at-home mother before entering the workforce to share her gifts with others. Beverly was employed at the Community Counseling Center of Mercer County in Sharon. Prior to that, Beverly worked at the City Rescue Mission in New Castle. Her passion was marriage and family counseling, but she had a heart for helping anyone in need. Spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren were two of Beverly's greatest joys. She also cared deeply for her dogs, Brittney and Mia, and enjoyed flipping houses with her husband in her spare time. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Speer, whom she married July 27, 2002; two sons, Brad Mawhinney and his wife Dina, of Pittsburgh, and Doug Mawhinney and his wife Amanda, of Hopewell; three grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Rosalie and Warren Mawhinney; her sister, Cheryl Bert; cousins, Carol Krupar (Brian) and their daughter Jayme Yocom (Kyle); and dear friends, Matthew Mawhinney (Julianne) and Kim Yergan (John) and their son Jonathan. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Kleiner.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 6, with a service immediately following in J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, PA 16146. Interment will be at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to K-Love Radio at www.klove.com in loving memory of Beverly Speer. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 4, 2019