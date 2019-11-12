Home

J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Beverly C. Slatosky


1940 - 07
Beverly C. Slatosky Obituary
Beverly C. Slatosky, 79, of West Newton, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born July 8, 1940, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Roy and Margaret (Hamilton) Lynn. She retired from Westmoreland Manor. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, West Newton. She enjoyed teaching and playing the piano. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Slatosky. She is survived by two sons, Ronald A. Slatosky and wife, Cathy, of West Newton, and Chis Slatosky, and West Newton; three grandchildren, Derek, Dakotah and Tucker; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Deven and Talia.
Friends will be received from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2019
