Beverly H. (Hester) Blatnick, 83, of Wilkins Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Monday, June 22, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born April 28, 1937, in Wilkinsburg, the daughter of the late Charles and Eleanor (McCloud) Hester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael H. Blatnick Jr.; and daughter, Kimberly. Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her most treasured moments were those spent with her beloved family. She also enjoyed playing tennis and golfing. She was Methodist by faith. Beverly will be dearly missed by her loving children, Ken Blatnick and his wife, Laurie, of Latrobe, and Michelle Alesi and her husband, Nick, of White Valley. She will be especially missed by her grandchildren, Jeremy (Sara), Josh (Katy), Jim and Ashley (Matt); and great-grandchildren, Madison, Rylie, Emma and Caleb, all of whom she cherished. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Beverly will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beverly's memory may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "Beverly Blatnick" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.