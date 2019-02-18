Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Beverly J. Dominick


Beverly J. Dominick
1941 - 2019
Beverly J. Dominick Obituary
Beverly J. (Shaffer) Dominick, 77, of Unity Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. Born Dec. 15, 1941, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Walter A. Shaffer and Virginia (Hysong) Shaffer. Beverly was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she had been a manager for Rick's Tobacco Outlets. She loved reading, especially Stephen King novels, and she enjoyed gardening along with her husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Dominick, on Oct. 6, 2018; one brother, Walter H. Shaffer Sr.; and two sisters, Judy Loughner and Nancy Nicely. Beverly is survived by three sons, Diego A. Dominick Sr., of Payson, Ariz.; Christopher J. Dominick Sr. and his wife, Julie A., of Unity Township, and Aaron J. Dominick, of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Stephanie M. Dominick, Diego A. Dominick Jr., Christopher J. Dominick Jr., Ashley J. Krouse and her husband, Brian, Nicholas Dominick, and Jocelyn Farabaugh; six great-grandchildren, Carter Xavier James Dominick, Athena and Sabrina Medina, Nevaeh, Diego, and Alekia Dominick; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or at . To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
