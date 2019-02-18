Beverly J. (Shaffer) Dominick, 77, of Unity Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. Born Dec. 15, 1941, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Walter A. Shaffer and Virginia (Hysong) Shaffer. Beverly was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she had been a manager for Rick's Tobacco Outlets. She loved reading, especially Stephen King novels, and she enjoyed gardening along with her husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Dominick, on Oct. 6, 2018; one brother, Walter H. Shaffer Sr.; and two sisters, Judy Loughner and Nancy Nicely. Beverly is survived by three sons, Diego A. Dominick Sr., of Payson, Ariz.; Christopher J. Dominick Sr. and his wife, Julie A., of Unity Township, and Aaron J. Dominick, of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Stephanie M. Dominick, Diego A. Dominick Jr., Christopher J. Dominick Jr., Ashley J. Krouse and her husband, Brian, Nicholas Dominick, and Jocelyn Farabaugh; six great-grandchildren, Carter Xavier James Dominick, Athena and Sabrina Medina, Nevaeh, Diego, and Alekia Dominick; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or at .