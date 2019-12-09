|
Beverly J. Good, 80, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Hempfield Manor. She was born July 21, 1939, in Tarentum, a daughter of the late James and Alverda Acre Vunora. Prior to her retirement, Beverly was a nurse for Westmoreland Manor. In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth W. Good in 2011; a son, Kenneth W. Good Jr.; and a sister, Viola Vunora. She is survived by her children, Dorothy Good, Eugene Good, and James Good, all of Jeannette, Vicki Sellitto and husband, Francesco, of North Huntingdon, and Joann Zeckowski and husband, Francis, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Lee Ann Young and husband, Gary, James Good, Alan Love and wife, Lindsey, Ashley Baer and husband, David, Joshua Love and companion, Samantha Mertz, and James Good; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Isabella, Sophie, and Alexander; a sister, Judy Iwinski, of Lower Burrell; brothers, James Vunora and wife, Janet, of Georgia, and Barry Vunora of Tarentum; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor David Greer officiating. A private interment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 9, 2019