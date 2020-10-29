Beverly Joyce Hall, 86, of Greensburg, formerly of Scottdale, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Avalon Springs Place, Mercer, Pa. She was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Fort Wayne, Ind., a daughter of the late Clinton Reese and Dessie Snyder Reese. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a case worker for Pennsylvania Department of Welfare. She was a member of DAR and belonged to a card club in Scottdale for more than 50 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, George Robert Hall. She is survived by her children, Michael Hall (Susan), Bobby Hall (Shawne), Lizabeth Hall Mitchell (Rick Fischer) and Leslie Hall Skladanek (Tom); her sister, Sonja Monteith; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; also, two nieces and two nephews. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Beverly's funeral service and interment will be private. All guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.