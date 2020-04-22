Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Heavner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Heavner


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Heavner Obituary
Beverly J. (Cavitt) Heavner, 91, of Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1929, in New Kensington, to the late Delos and Margaret (Adams) Cavitt. Beverly grew up in New Kensington and lived in the area most of her life until moving to Bonita Springs, Fla., in 2004. She graduated from New Kensington High School (Valley) in 1946. Beverly worked for Alcoa for five years and Dr. D.H. Clements for 23 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Kensington. Beverly enjoyed crossword puzzles, word games, cooking, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy L. Cavitt; and her husband of 69 years, William D. Heavner Jr. Beverly is survived by son, William T. (Susan Cunjak) Heavner, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and daughter, Lynn E. Heavner, of Lower Burrell; a granddaughter, Heidi L. (David) Danko; and two great-grandsons, Tyler Danko and Julian Danko, of New Kensington. There will be no viewing. A private service will be held at the request of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -