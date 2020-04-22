|
Beverly J. (Cavitt) Heavner, 91, of Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1929, in New Kensington, to the late Delos and Margaret (Adams) Cavitt. Beverly grew up in New Kensington and lived in the area most of her life until moving to Bonita Springs, Fla., in 2004. She graduated from New Kensington High School (Valley) in 1946. Beverly worked for Alcoa for five years and Dr. D.H. Clements for 23 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Kensington. Beverly enjoyed crossword puzzles, word games, cooking, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy L. Cavitt; and her husband of 69 years, William D. Heavner Jr. Beverly is survived by son, William T. (Susan Cunjak) Heavner, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and daughter, Lynn E. Heavner, of Lower Burrell; a granddaughter, Heidi L. (David) Danko; and two great-grandsons, Tyler Danko and Julian Danko, of New Kensington. There will be no viewing. A private service will be held at the request of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.