Beverly J. Marker, 78, of Stahlstown, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. She was born May 18, 1941, in Connellsville, a daughter or the late Clarence L. Soliday and Mary (Koch) Soliday. Prior to retirement, she was a private caregiver and raised her family. She was a member of Fairmont Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Marker; great-granddaughter, Jacilynn Rae Heffner; son-in-law, Bullet Young; four brothers, Jessie, Bob, Dave and Jim Soliday; and a sister, Peggy. She is survived by her four children, Russell (Tammy) Marker, of Stahlstown, Vicki Ungerleider (Gary McDowell), of Stahlstown, Jeff (Dolly) Marker, of Acme, and Kelly Young, of Stahlstown; a sister, Faye Henkel; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Porch Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 31, 2020