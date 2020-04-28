Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Beverly J. Nithman


1938 - 2020
Beverly J. Nithman Obituary
Beverly J. Nithman, 81, of Penn Hills, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Pineview Personal Care Home, Parks Township. She was born July 20, 1938, in Pittsburgh. She is the daughter of the late William G. and Alice B. Mowen Nithman. Survivors include her sister, Sally (Nick) Marino, of Vandergrift. Due to current health concerns, all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
