|
|
Beverly J. Nithman, 81, of Penn Hills, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Pineview Personal Care Home, Parks Township. She was born July 20, 1938, in Pittsburgh. She is the daughter of the late William G. and Alice B. Mowen Nithman. Survivors include her sister, Sally (Nick) Marino, of Vandergrift. Due to current health concerns, all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.