Beverly J. Peters


1938 - 2019
Beverly J. Peters Obituary
Beverly J. Peters, 80, of Irwin, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, to be with her Lord God, in the presence of her loving family. Beverly was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Glenwood, Pa. She was the oldest daughter of the late David Sweckendieck and Eva Marie (Baugh) Sweckendieck. Beverly was a graduate of Taylor Allderdice. Beverly was an amazing wife and mother who loved life while raising three children and two dogs, Fluffy and Chico. In her later years, Beverly worked and retired from Penn Trafford School District as a daylight custodian. Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Miron; her daughters, Cheryl (Peters) Moffa, from Jeannette, Deborah (Peters) Duong and husband, Tung Duong, from Frederick, Md., and her son, Jeff Peters, from Penn; and her two grandchildren, Johnny Moffa Jr. and Justin Duong; her sister, June Edwards and her brother, Robert Sweckendieck, from Ruffsdale. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Sweckendieck.
In keeping with Beverly's wishes, there will be no viewing, but a memorial service will follow at a later date celebrating Beverly's loving memories of life. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
In lieu of flowers, please consider mailing a card to the family. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 14, 2019
