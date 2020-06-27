Beverly J. White, 77, of White, Pa., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Beverly was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Samuel and Beetie Morrison Rowe. Beverly was a graduate of Hempfield High School and a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Hunker. She treasured the gifts she received, loved to attend yard sales, but most of all, loved being a homemaker to her family. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard White; a daughter, Sherri Knopsnider (Delbert); grandchildren, Dru Knopsnider (Kelly Harman and her children, Carter, Olivia and Able), Cristi Work (Ryan), Brandon Knopsnider (Haley Tissue), Lori and Richard Patterson; and great-grandchildren, Hadley and Macy Work. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa White; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Rita Rowe, James and Evelyn Rowe; and a sister, Betty Claycomb and husband, Harold. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Stephen Show officiating. Interment will follow in Keslar Cemetery. (Masks and social distance are required. A maximum of 30 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time and on the day of the service.) Please visit Beverly's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 27, 2020.