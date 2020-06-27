Beverly J. White
1943 - 2020-06-25
Beverly J. White, 77, of White, Pa., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Beverly was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Samuel and Beetie Morrison Rowe. Beverly was a graduate of Hempfield High School and a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Hunker. She treasured the gifts she received, loved to attend yard sales, but most of all, loved being a homemaker to her family. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard White; a daughter, Sherri Knopsnider (Delbert); grandchildren, Dru Knopsnider (Kelly Harman and her children, Carter, Olivia and Able), Cristi Work (Ryan), Brandon Knopsnider (Haley Tissue), Lori and Richard Patterson; and great-grandchildren, Hadley and Macy Work. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa White; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Rita Rowe, James and Evelyn Rowe; and a sister, Betty Claycomb and husband, Harold. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Stephen Show officiating. Interment will follow in Keslar Cemetery. (Masks and social distance are required. A maximum of 30 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time and on the day of the service.) Please visit Beverly's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
JUN
29
Service
11:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
JUN
29
Interment
Keslar Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
June 26, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of a beautiful wife, mother,sister an friend. A love marked by giving.
Rosemary Brady
Friend
June 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of Beverlys family I know she will be missed by all
Karen Temple
