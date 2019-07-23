Beverly May (Ruble) Durstine, 89, of Export, formerly of Delmont, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born May 18, 1930, in Turtle Creek, to Melvin and Irene (Henderson) Ruble. Bev was active at the Murrysville Senior Center and also the social hall at Duff Manor. She loved camping, bowling, bocce and playing cards. Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Raymond L. Durstine Sr.; and her son, Raymond L. Durstine Jr. She is survived by her children, Rodger (Debbie) Durstine, Leslie (Kenneth) Moyer, Beverly Waltz, and Rebecca Durstine; six grandchildren, Linsey (Andy) Brown, Ryan (Kristy) Waltz, Christopher Waltz, Adam Durstine, and Jessica and Janice Waltz; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Lilly, Zoey, Aiden, Jeremy, and Mackenzie; and brother, Melvin (Rose) Ruble Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Kara Propst. Interment will follow at Eastview Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, PA 15626. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 23 to July 24, 2019