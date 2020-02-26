|
|
We are sad to announce that on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the age of 65, Beverly (Ross) McClung, of Kennett Square, Pa., born in Natrona Heights, passed away. She was predeceased by her parents, Carl W. Ross and I. Louise Ross (Foster), of Greensburg. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. McClung, of Kennett Square; her daughters, Claire and Allison McClung; her siblings, Janet Schuchman, Joyce Andrews (Charlie), Wesley Ross (Holley), Mark Ross (Gayle) and Kenneth Ross; and her parents-in-law, James and Jeanne McClung, of Upper Darby, Pa., Jane Patch, Kevin McClung (Tracy) and Linda Teitell (Mark). She is also survived by extended family, including 20 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 109 E. Doe Run Road, Unionville, PA 19375. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made In Beverly's memory to The Garage Community and Youth Center, 115 S. Union St., Kennett Square, PA 19348, or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Memorial donations may also be made to The Garage Community and Youth Center, 115 S. Union St., Kennett Square, PA 19348, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.