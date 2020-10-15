1/1
Beverly R. Simpson
1961 - 2020
Beverly R. (Mayer) Simpson, of Jeannette, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Greensburg, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born June 29, 1961, in Greensburg, a daughter of the later Margaret Chalk Mayer and Joseph Mayer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two of her sisters, Laura and Tracy Mayer, nephew, Steven Love, and niece, Tammy, two brothers- in-law, Wallace Simpson and Jesse Simpson; a sister-in-law, Diane K. Simpson Lewis (Charles Lewis); and a granddaughter, Mycalia Thompson. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Michael A. Simpson, of Jeannette; her four daughters, Cassandra Simpson, Michelle Simpson, Destinee Simpson and Mckenna Thompson, all of Jeannette; three grandchildren, Savayea Hudson, Michael L. Simpson and Angelica Simpson; three sisters, Ruth Sandy (Dale Sandy), Erma Mayer and Dena Mayer; three brothers, Joey Mayer, Nelson Mayer and Robert Mayer; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Simpson, Carol Harris and Deborah Simpson; two brothers-in-law, Patrick Simpson and David Simpson (Mary Simpson); and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored deeply. The family would like to thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other members of the hospital staff who were so kind and treated their beloved wife, mother, Gege with such love and kindness. They treated her as if she was a part of their own family and for that Beverly's family will always be grateful. Beverly was happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren and husband. She loved anyone that entered her life. She was a ray of sunshine. She will be deeply missed. Our Gege, Mom Mom, Mum, Mommy. Beverly's final wishes were she wanted those who knew her and loved her to celebrate the life of her and smile at the wonderful memories that she created for all. For this reason, there is no visitation and a celebration of her life will be planned for a later time when all will be able to attend. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lupus Foundation would be greatly appreciated. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
