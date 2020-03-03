|
Beverly T. Dick, 94, of Ligonier, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. She was born March 29, 1925, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late Byron and Ruth Kuhns Thompson. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Rolling Rock Farms for more than 30 years. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church and the Fort Ligonier Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John R. "Jack" Dick Jr., in 2004. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Susan R. Dick, of Ligonier. Viewing and services will be private with interment in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., Ligonier, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Beverly's memory to Helping Hands Healing Hearts Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 42, Stahlstown, PA 15687. To leave a condolence or tribute for Beverly or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.