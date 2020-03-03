Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc.
144 East Main Street
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-9866

Beverly T. Dick


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly T. Dick Obituary
Beverly T. Dick, 94, of Ligonier, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. She was born March 29, 1925, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late Byron and Ruth Kuhns Thompson. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Rolling Rock Farms for more than 30 years. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church and the Fort Ligonier Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John R. "Jack" Dick Jr., in 2004. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Susan R. Dick, of Ligonier. Viewing and services will be private with interment in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., Ligonier, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Beverly's memory to Helping Hands Healing Hearts Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 42, Stahlstown, PA 15687. To leave a condolence or tribute for Beverly or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -