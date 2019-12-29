|
|
Beverly T. Kuhn, 90, of Hershey, formerly of McMurray and Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center. She was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband, Robert M. Kuhn Sr. Mrs. Kuhn was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Thomas S. Truxal Sr. and Elsie (Hayden) Truxal. She had worked for many years as a medical secretary for Dr. Bernard Fisher at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the respiratory therapy department at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Beverly is survived by her children, Lisa Baroni, of Moon Township, Beverly Hoyer (David), of Morrisville, Robert "Skip" Kuhn Jr., of Ida, Mich., and Lori Kuhn, of Hershey; as well as six grandchildren, Ellen, Christopher, Lauren, Emily, Adam and Emma. She is also survived by her sister, Joy T. Keener, of Easton, and a brother, Thomas S. Truxal Jr., of Boone, N.C.
Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Greensburg. HOOVER FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY INC. of Hershey handled the cremation arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to Living Beyond Breast Cancer or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 29, 2019