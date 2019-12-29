Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
88 Lucy Ave.
Hershey, PA 17033
(717) 533-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly T. Kuhn


1929 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly T. Kuhn Obituary
Beverly T. Kuhn, 90, of Hershey, formerly of McMurray and Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center. She was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband, Robert M. Kuhn Sr. Mrs. Kuhn was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Thomas S. Truxal Sr. and Elsie (Hayden) Truxal. She had worked for many years as a medical secretary for Dr. Bernard Fisher at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the respiratory therapy department at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Beverly is survived by her children, Lisa Baroni, of Moon Township, Beverly Hoyer (David), of Morrisville, Robert "Skip" Kuhn Jr., of Ida, Mich., and Lori Kuhn, of Hershey; as well as six grandchildren, Ellen, Christopher, Lauren, Emily, Adam and Emma. She is also survived by her sister, Joy T. Keener, of Easton, and a brother, Thomas S. Truxal Jr., of Boone, N.C.
Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Greensburg. HOOVER FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY INC. of Hershey handled the cremation arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to Living Beyond Breast Cancer or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -