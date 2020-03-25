|
|
Billie Jean Brown, 74, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born May 10, 1945, a daughter of the late Mildred Twigg and John Poland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Christine M. Brown Gnesda and Ginny Linn Brown; granddaughter, Lora Japalucci; grandson, Jonathon Steven Brown; and a sister, Cathy Armolt. Billie Jean is survived by her husband, James F. Brown Sr., of Jeannette; children, Robin Varratio, of Armstrong County, Mary Navrakal and Jon, of Illinois, James F. Jr. "Jamie" and fiancee, Cornia, of Jeannette, Vicki Brown and Johnelle Brown, of Jeannette; a sister, Betty Joan Poland, of Louisiana; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns associated with COVID-19, no public visitation or services will be held. Interment will take place at Jeannette Memorial Park. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is assisting the family. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.