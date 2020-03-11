Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Billy Caraway
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Billy J. Caraway


1940 - 2020
Billy J. Caraway Obituary
Billy J. Caraway, 79, of Hempfield Township, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 7, 1940, in Sale Creek, Tenn., a son of the late Fred and Anna Lee Burton Caraway. Prior to his retirement, Billy was employed by the Scozio's Super Market Corp. In addition to his parents, Billy was predeceased by a sister, Brenda Caraway Reavley; and brothers, Thomas Albert Caraway and James Caraway. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Struble Caraway; a son, Bill Caraway and his wife, Penny Paich-Caraway, of Shaler Township; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Krista Caraway, and Nolan Hunter; sisters, Sherry Goins (Tommie), of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., and Charlene King (Johnny), of Dayton, Tenn.; a brother, Kenneth Caraway, of Sale Creek, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Chris Livermore officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
