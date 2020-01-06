Home

Birdie Richter, 87, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, surrounded by her daughters, Carrie, Kate, and Bea. She was born Oct. 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Effie and George Sanner.
Arrangements are under the direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Please visit Birdie's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com for additional information and to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 6, 2020
