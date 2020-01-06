Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Mount Tabor Cemetery
Springfield Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Birdie Richter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Birdie Richter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Birdie Richter Obituary
Birdie Richter, 87, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, surrounded by her daughters, Carrie, Kate, and Bea. She was born Oct. 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Effie and George Sanner.
Arrangements are under the direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Please visit Birdie's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com for additional information and to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Birdie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -